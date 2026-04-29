Gilas Youth’s readiness will be put to test in Preseason Cup

Gilas Pilipinas U18 gets its feet wet as it is set to play in the 19th Filoil Ecooil Preseason Cup which starts on May 17.

The event is part of the Philippine national youth team’s buildup for the FIBA U18 Asia Cup SEABA Qualifiers in Krabi, Thailand.

“It’s our immense honor to welcome our national team to the premier preseason league,” said league chairman Virgil Villavicencio.

“This is our own little way of helping the Gilas Youth program prepare for battle, equipping them with valuable experience against tougher and more experienced opponents with the collegiate teams while also adding more spice to this year’s competitions.”

Coached by Juno Sauler, the Gilas Youth team is parading some of the top young players in the country, among them being Chog Moral, Prince Carino, Shaun Lucido, Lian Basa, and Andwele Cabanero, as it completes this edition’s 18-team field.

The national youth team will be slotted in the UAAP Group, facing off against defending preseason champion University of the Philippines, reigning UAAP champion La Salle, perennial contenders University of Santo Tomas, National University, and the promising crews of Adamson and Ateneo.

University of the East has opted to skip this year’s preseason tilt.

If triumphant in the SEABA Qualifiers, Gilas Youth will shift its attention to the preparations for the 2026 FIBA U18 Asia Cup in Qatar come September.

This is the first time that a national team is joining the preseason tilt since 2018, when the Gilas Cadets of coach Jong Uichico paraded Kai Sotto, Carl Tamayo, Thirdy Ravena, Kobe Paras, and Robert Bolick.