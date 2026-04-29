Sports tourism gets another boost with staging of IM 5050 Camiguin on Sunday

The Philippines’ bold push to establish itself as a premier global destination for endurance sports shifts into high gear this weekend as the IRONMAN 5150 Camiguin headlines the second leg of the inaugural 5150 Triathlon Islands of the Philippines Series – an ambitious, multi-stop circuit designed to fuse elite competition with tourism promotion across the country’s most breathtaking island landscapes.

Fresh off successful inaugurals in Guimaras, the series continues on Sunday, May 3, in Camiguin, where a deep international field is set to test their limits in Olympic-distance racing amid one of the nation’s most scenic backdrops. More than just a race, the 1.5km swim, 40km bike and 10km run event underscores a coordinated national effort to elevate the country’s sporting profile while showcasing its natural assets to a global audience.

Spearheaded by the Philippine Sports Commission and supported by the National Sports Tourism Inter-Agency Council and the Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority, the series reflects a strategic vision: positioning the country as a world-class venue where high-level competition meets destination travel.

Organized by Sunrise Events, Inc., the four-leg circuit brings together seasoned triathletes and rising endurance stars in races that demand not only speed and strength but also adaptability to diverse island terrains.

The Camiguin leg marks a significant milestone, as the province hosts an event of this scale for the first time. Known for its volcanic landscapes, coastal roads and lush scenery, the island offers a race environment that is as visually stunning as it is physically demanding – an ideal showcase for both sport and tourism.

Filipina standout Bea Quiambao returns to lead the charge after a strong showing in Guimaras, where she shared top honors with Irienold Reig Jr., who will skip this leg. Quiambao faces a stacked field featuring competitors from 13 countries, highlighting the growing international appeal of the series.

A highlight of the event is the inclusion of the PSC Filipino Elite Category, which is designed to raise the level of local competition. This initiative gathers the nation’s top triathletes, featuring both national team members and emerging young talents, to compete at a higher standard and showcase the country’s growing strength in the sport.

Behind the scenes, preparations have been meticulous. SEI has worked closely with the Camiguin provincial government led by Gov. Xavier Jesus Romualdo to ensure the race meets global standards. Their collaboration reflects a shared commitment to athlete safety, operational efficiency and delivering a world-class experience.

SEI president and managing director Princess Galura emphasized that staging events of this caliber goes beyond competition. It is about building a sustainable platform that benefits local communities while reinforcing the country’s reputation in the international triathlon scene.

The Camiguin race also aligns with the province’s “Isles Be There” campaign, further integrating sports into its tourism strategy.

Following Camiguin, the series heads to Bohol on July 12, where the 5150 race celebrates its 10th staging – long regarded as a cornerstone event in the local triathlon calendar. The circuit, backed by ROKA, FLIQ Athletics, Amlan, 2GO, Manila Bulletin, Tempo, Santé and Sportogram.com, then concludes on Sept. 20 at Samal Island in Davao City, building on last year’s successful debut marked by strong community support and ideal race conditions.