Expect a dogfight as ROS eyes quarters bonus against dangerous NLEX

By REYNALD MAGALLON

Games Wednesday

(Ninoy Aquino Stadium)

5:15 p.m. – Magnolia vs Titan Ultra

7:30 p.m. – Rain or Shine vs NLEX

Expect nothing but a dogfight as leaders Rain or Shine and NLEX battle for the pole position in the PBA Season 50 Commissioner’s Cup at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium on Wednesday, April 29.

The Elasto Painters, now at the top spot with an 8-1 record, and the Road Warriors, currently on a hot pursuit at the second with a 7-2 slate, figure in the crucial 7:30 p.m. duel which could decide who will get a chance to take the top seeding.

Providing an appetizer to the clash is the match between Magnolia and Titan Ultra in the curtain raiser at 5:15 p.m.

For Rain or Shine, a win would secure them a twice-to-beat advantage. For NLEX, it would allow them to catch its victim on a similar slate, but most importantly, seize the top spot with a winner over the other rule.

The Elasto Painters, who had their share of grindout games, just got back on the winning track after absorbing their first loss. Still, head coach Yeng Guiao remained pleased with his team’s performance especially during the tight 91-82 win over Magnolia.

“We still end up winning and it’s good that the team goes through those challenges because it will test your character. So it’s a good sign for us,” said Guiao.

Jaylen Johnson is expected to once again lead the assault for the fast-paced Elasto Painters alongside Adrian Nocum, Gian Mamuyac, and Jhonard Clarito.

The Road Warriors, on the other hand, certainly have the weapons to match up, led by import Cady Lalanne, Robert Bolick and Schonny Winston although head coach Jong Uichico keeps preaching about believing that they have what it takes to pull off the big win.

“We don’t lose faith, we don’t lose hope even when the chances are very slim. We give ourselves a shot all the time,” said Uichico.