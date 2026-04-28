Para athletes get well-deserved incentives after ASEAN success

By MARK REY MONTEJO

The Philippine Para Athletes team got its well-deserved cash incentives following its massive medal haul at 13th ASEAN Para Games in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand last January.

In an awarding ceremony held at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum in Manila on Tuesday, April 28, the 211-strong Filipino para athletes, led by para chess ace Darry Bernardo and Paralympic swimmer Angel Otom, received a timely financial boost after clinching 45 gold, 37 silver, and 52 bronze medals which marked the country’s best finish in the regional joust.

“Malaking tulong po ‘to saming mga para athletes, especially ‘yong preparation namin for Asian Para Games, papalapit na, so kailangan naming lalong mag-focus pa sa mga training,” said Otom, one of six para athletes who competed in 2024 Paris Paralympics.

“Ngayon po sapat naman po [‘yong suporta], kasi nakikita ko naman po ng unti-unting pag-adapt ng government natin sa develop for para athletes,” she added.

Bernardo became the Philippine team’s most bemedaled with six gold medals while Otom, a University of the Philippines’ standout, copped five golds and one silver, helping the Filipino bets conclude their campaign as fourth overall – one notch better than in 2023 Phnom Penh, Cambodia edition.

Otom, 22, is expected to headline the Filipino para swimmers when they start their buildup next month for the October’s 5th Asian Para Games in Japan.

A total of P11,287,500 in bonuses was awarded to all podium finishers, with each gold medalist receiving P150,000, and second and third honors getting P75,000 and P30,000, respectively.

Also gracing the event were Philippine Sports Commission chairman Pato Gregorio along with commissioners Bong Coo, Fritz Gaston and Edward Hayco, Sen. Bong Go, Chairman of Senate Committee on Sports, and Philippine Paralympic Committee president Mike Barredo.

“This has been a very successful campaign and I hope we can do better in the next ASEAN Para Games… and of course to all the sports centers na trinabaho ni chairman [Pato] at lahat ng mga partners to make it accessible for us. Salamat sa inyong lahat,” said Barredo.

Gregorio also shared the ongoing developments toward supporting athletes and para athletes, including the establishment of an office at the PhilSports Complex in Pasig City and the upgrading of facilities and transportation at Rizal Memorial Sports Complex in Manila as well in Baguio City.

“Tuloy niyo lang po ang paligsahan, tuloy niyo lang po ang pagkuha ng medalya para sa Pilipinas. Because, that’s the best way to prove to Filipinos na ang sports ay good news, ang sports ay bagay na bagay sa Pilipino, at ang sports para sa lahat,” Gregorio said.