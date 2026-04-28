Youth march for peace in Manila, reject US military deals

Hundreds of students, youth leaders, and peace advocates marched from Kalaw Avenue to the U.S. Embassy and Rajah Sulayman Plaza on Tuesday, April 28, calling for an end to military agreements between the Philippines and the United States and opposing foreign involvement in global conflicts.

The protest was led by Youth for Justice and Peace (Y4JP), which urged the government to scrap defense deals that allow increased U.S. military presence in the country.

The mobilization coincided with the 12th anniversary of one of these agreements, with organizers linking foreign-led wars to rising oil prices and the increasing cost of basic goods, which they said continue to burden ordinary Filipinos, especially those in marginalized sectors.

The group said these agreements undermine national sovereignty and draw the Philippines into conflicts abroad.

Protesters also called for accountability over alleged human rights violations and pushed for what they described as “genuine peace” rooted in justice and independence from foreign powers.

Ahead of the march, organizers held a press conference to launch a coalition calling for an end to the United States’ involvement in the war against Iran, joined by religious groups and other solidarity organizations.

The groups encouraged more young people, including those from Parañaque, to take part in future actions advocating for peace, sovereignty, and economic justice. (Diann Calucin)