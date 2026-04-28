2 men hurt in QC daylight ambush

Unidentified gunmen on motorcycles opened fire on a white Suzuki S-Presso in a brazen daylight ambush at the intersection of EDSA and Timog Avenue in Barangay South Triangle, Quezon City at around 4:10 p.m. on Tuesday, April 28, leaving two men wounded.

Police said at least two motorcycle-riding suspects blocked the vehicle before repeatedly firing at close range, hitting both male occupants of the car.

Upon arrival of responding authorities, one victim was found lying on the road while the other remained inside the passenger seat, both suffering gunshot wounds, according to initial police report.

The victims were immediately brought to the East Avenue Medical Center for emergency treatment.

The Quezon City Police District (QCPD) said the incident has been turned over to its Criminal Investigation and Detection Unit (CIDU) at Camp Karingal, with Scene of the Crime Operatives (SOCO) conducting forensic processing at the site.

Investigators are reviewing CCTV footage from nearby establishments to identify the suspects and trace their escape route, which initial accounts indicate led toward the Cubao area.

A Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) personnel who witnessed the incident said the attackers deliberately intercepted the vehicle before opening fire, triggering panic among motorists and pedestrians in the area.

Authorities have yet to establish the motive behind the attack as follow-up operations continue. (Trixee Rosel)