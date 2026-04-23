Trillanes to Filipinos: Have a little trust in me

Former senator Antonio “Sonny” Trillanes IV on Wednesday, April 22, urged the public to give him “a little trust” after the Anti-Money Laundering Council (AMLC) confirmed entries in his sworn statement on alleged bank transactions linked to Vice President Duterte.

Speaking at the House Committee on Justice hearing on two impeachment complaints against the Vice President, Trillanes said, “Konting tiwala naman kasi hindi naman ako gumagawa lang ng kwento.”

AMLC verified that 18 transactions randomly selected from Trillanes’ annexes matched or were similar to its records, including three listed under alleged payouts by suspected drug lord Sammy Uy.

Rep. Leila de Lima drew random entries from Trillanes’ annexes to test their validity, while AMLC Executive Director Ronel Buenaventura read out dates and amounts, including two transactions worth P7.44 million each in 2011 and 2012.

House Deputy Speaker David Suarez clarified that the AMLC confirmations were tied to Trillanes’ affidavit, to which Luistro replied, “That is correct.”

De Lima stressed that the validation covered multiple annexes, underscoring consistency between Trillanes’ documents and AMLC data. (Ellson Quismorio)