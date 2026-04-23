HeadlinesNews

SC orders Marcos to answer health test petition

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. (Photo from PCO)

The Supreme Court (SC) has directed President Marcos to comment within 10 days on a petition seeking to compel him to undergo physical and mental health examinations, including a hair follicle test for possible drug use.

The petition was filed by former House Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez and several others, with Executive Secretary Ralph Recto also named as respondent.

The SC clarified that the order does not yet give due course to the petition.

Petitioners argued that the President’s health is a matter of public concern, citing alleged slurred speech, incoherent statements, and weakness in public appearances, as well as reports of hospitalization.

They also pointed to Sen. Imee Marcos’ past remarks on her brother’s alleged drug use.

They claimed Marcos’ attempt to dispel rumors by doing jumping jacks and jogging only reinforced doubts, as he appeared uncomfortable and out of breath.

Malacañang has consistently denied allegations about the President’s health. (Rey Panaligan)

 

MBC employees to file raps over missing cash
Robredo wants cops to succeed
Ayo: Be careful what you wish for
Aftershocks continue in Surigao
Bishop says climate a bane to BNPP use
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article VP Sara blasts late approval of travel pass

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -

Latest News

VP Sara blasts late approval of travel pass
News
Trillanes to Filipinos: Have a little trust in me
Headlines News
Mayon monitoring station equipment stolen in Albay
News Regional
Keldon Johnson tops Jaquez, Hardaway to snare Sixth Man of the Year plum
Basketball Sports