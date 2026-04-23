SC orders Marcos to answer health test petition

The Supreme Court (SC) has directed President Marcos to comment within 10 days on a petition seeking to compel him to undergo physical and mental health examinations, including a hair follicle test for possible drug use.

The petition was filed by former House Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez and several others, with Executive Secretary Ralph Recto also named as respondent.

The SC clarified that the order does not yet give due course to the petition.

Petitioners argued that the President’s health is a matter of public concern, citing alleged slurred speech, incoherent statements, and weakness in public appearances, as well as reports of hospitalization.

They also pointed to Sen. Imee Marcos’ past remarks on her brother’s alleged drug use.

They claimed Marcos’ attempt to dispel rumors by doing jumping jacks and jogging only reinforced doubts, as he appeared uncomfortable and out of breath.

Malacañang has consistently denied allegations about the President’s health. (Rey Panaligan)