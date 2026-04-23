VP Sara blasts late approval of travel pass

The Office of the Vice President (OVP) on Wednesday, April 23, confirmed adjustments to Vice President Sara Duterte’s travel schedule after she raised concerns over the Palace’s late issuance of her travel authority.

In a note to the Office of the President, Duterte acknowledged receipt of the clearance but said its last-minute release created uncertainty about her departure.

“Thank you for the last-minute issuance… I regret to inform you that the plans have since changed,” she wrote.

The OVP said it would file a new request and urged timely processing of documents to allow proper preparations.

Duterte also stressed the need for confidentiality in handling sensitive papers, citing security implications.

Malacañang earlier confirmed Duterte had requested authority for overseas trips from April 23 to May 15.

A document signed by Executive Secretary Ralph Recto granted her clearance to travel to the Netherlands, South Korea, Belgium, Germany, and the United Kingdom. (Merlina Hernando-Malipot)