Hits and Wits: Lady Spikers show class on and off the court after making to Dean’s List

By MARK REY MONTEJO

The Lady Spikers proved they can excel on the taraflex while also doing well in academics as most of them made it to Dean’s Listers in the end of the second term at De La Salle University.

In a social media post on the team’s official page on Tuesday, April 28, the Taft-based squad lauded its players who thrived in their respective courses, earning spots on the honor roll for the 2025-26 school year’s second term.

Amie Provido, who is set to raise her second Best Middle Blocker plum, impressed as 1st honor together with Shane Reterta, Lyka Mae De Leon, Althea Cabradilla, Jhianna De Jesus, Dominique Caringal, Julia Rodriguez, Cassandra Deleste, Irina Escandor, Angel Ewis, Francesca Rodriguez, Jessa Santos, Riane Cortez, and Ashley Macalinao.

For 2nd honorees, Shevana Laput headlines the group alongside Mikee Santos, Eshana Nunag, Mikole Reyes, Ashlee Buenaventura, and Ella De Guzman.

“From powerful spikes to academic heights, the DLSU Lady Spikers prove they can dominate anywhere, bringing the same discipline, focus, and heart from the court into the classroom,” the team wrote. “Making the Dean’s List this Term 2 AY 25-26, they show that excellence isn’t limited to one arena—it’s a mindset. Winning both in the game and in their studies.

Angel Canino and Lilay Del Castillo were the only members not included in the Dean’s list.

More than a week ago, the well-recharged La Salle swept the eliminations to secure a pristine 14-0 record, enough to seize an outright Finals berth.

La Salle is two wins away from reclaiming the UAAP crown.