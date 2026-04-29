Gensan shares top spot in MPBL after crushing Bacolod

The Gensan Warriors battered Bacolod Masskara, 108-77, on Tuesday and shared the lead in the SportsPlus MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) 2026 Season at the Pasay Astrodome.

All 14 Warriors fielded scored as they led as far as 106-72 before cruising to win No. 4, the same as Caloocan Batang Kankaloo, in the round-robin elimination phase of the two-division, 28-team tournament.

Mark Cruz paced Gensan with 18 points, 3 rebounds and 2 assists, followed by Kyle Tolentino, with 15 points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists, Christopher Masaglang, with 12 points and 5 rebounds, and Anton Eusebio, with 10 points and 3 rebounds.

With Marwin Dionisio snaring 9 rebounds, and Larry Rodriguez, Ryan Jay Arenal and CJ Gonzales grabbing six each, the Warriors ruled the boards, 55-40, and tallied more second chance points, 24-4.

The Quezon City Black Bulls rallied to beat the Marikina Shoemasters, 85-79, in the opener, while the Pasay Voyagers derailed the Bataan Risers, 93-78, in the nightcap.

Christian Fajarito drilled in a dagger 3 with 1 minute and 16 seconds left to thwart the Risers’ comeback, 87-74, and level the Voyagers’ slate at 2-2.

It was Cyril Gonzales, however, who clinched the best player honors with 24 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists and 3 steals for Pasay. Lennard Santiago supported with 16 points and 2 rebounds, Steve Nash Enriquez, with 14 points and 4 assists, and Fajarito, with 10 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists.

Bataan, which tumbled to 3-1, got 17 points and 5 rebounds from Robbi Darang, 12 points and 4 rebounds from Hubert Cani, and 10 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists from Edrian Ramirez.