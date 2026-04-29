‘The Don,’ ‘The Kraken’ sparkle as SMB jolts Meralco

Don Trollano presided over a big second half assault as San Miguel turned back Meralco, 103-92, to put its playoff bid back on track in the PBA Season 50 Commissioner’s Cup at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium on Tuesday, April 28.

Back in the pink of health after missing the last few games due to an injury, Trollano made his presence felt particularly in the third when he fired 14 of his 16 points to help the Beermen turn the tables on the Bolts.

SMB trailed by as many as 17 in the first half before finally getting its bearings going and unloading a searing 29-18 third quarter storm.

June Mar Fajardo topscored for SMB with a double-double of 19 points and 17 rebounds while import Bennie Boatwright had a relatively quiet night with just 16 points and 11 rebounds while also firing blanks from deep with a 0-of-6 clip from deep.

Marvin Jones paced Meralco with 26 points while Chris Newsome had 18. The Bolts fell to a 5-3 record, now only a game ahead of San Miguel which now carries an even 5-5 slate.

Meanwhile in the opener, Macau put Blackwater on the brink of elimination following a close 123-119 victory.

Damien Chongqui, Jennie Leung and Ramon Cao formed a deadly triumvirate as the Black Knights finally picked up their second victory in 10 games.

Leung and Chongqui finished with 30 points apiece while Cao had 29. Import Tony Mitchell only had 11 points but collared 22 rebounds.

The game, however, did not come without a scare as despite playing without import Robert Upshaw due to a calf injury, the Bossing remained competitive and even took a four point lead in the final frame.

Christian David and Paul Zamar paced Blackwater with 21 points although not enough as they fell to a 2-8 record.