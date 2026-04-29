Ammonia leak in Caloocan ice plant leaves 10 hospitalized

A chemical leak at an ice plant in Barangay 168, Deparo, Caloocan City early Wednesday, April 29, forced resident evacuations and hospitalized 10 people with breathing difficulties.

Authorities responded around 4 a.m. after reports of a foul odor, with the Caloocan Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), and barangay staff containing the ammonia fumes.

BFP teams, led by Fire Supt. Jacky L. Ngina, shut valves, cut power, and used ventilation equipment.

The leak was traced to a faulty valve and quickly sealed.

Eight residents were taken to Dr. Jose N. Rodriguez Memorial Hospital, while two others were rushed by BFP personnel. No fatalities were reported.

For public assistance and emergencies, residents may contact the Caloocan City Emergency Hotlines at (02) 888-25664, 0908-81-25664, or 0998-51-25664. (Trixee Rosel)