Marcos expands maternity coverage for normal deliveries, cesarian sections

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Wednesday, April 29, announced that the maternity coverage for normal deliveries and cesarian sections under the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) will increase staring April 30.

Marcos said that coverage for normal deliveries will increase from P9,750 to P29,000, while cesarian sections coverage will go up from P37,000 to P58,000-P62,000.

He emphasized the need to expand PhilHealth’s maternity coverage as he recognized how expensive childbirth can be, which includes check-ups, laboratory tests, hospital bills, and medicines.

“Kapag kinulang ang pera, napipilitan tayong maghintay o magtipid. Dito nagsisimula ang panganib,” Marcos said.

“Maraming ina ang nanganganak na walang doktor. Hindi dahil ayaw nila ng tamang pang-alaga, kung hindi dahil hindi nila kaya ang paggastos,” he added.

“This is what we aim to change,” the President further said.

Marcos also said that in many cases, patients “may no longer have to pay anything” after giving birth even in a private hospital.

Prenatal care has also been expanded, Marcos added.

From four check-ups, PhilHealth will now cover up to eight. This includes vaccines and laboratory tests.

After giving birth, three follow-up visits will also be covered.

“Simple lamang ang ating layunin. Nais natin matiyak na ang bawat ina ay makakapagpanganak nang ligtas at hindi nag-aalala kung saan kukuha ng pambayad,” Marcos said.

“Nais natin na walang buhay ang malalagay sa panganib dahil lamang sa kakulangan ng pera,” he added. (Betheena Unite)