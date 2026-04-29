News

PH increases fuel buffer stock to 54 days – Palace

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read
(Manila Bulletin File Photo)

Malacañang reported the country’s fuel buffer stock has risen to 54 days from 52.

“Sa ngayon ang buffer stock ng supply ng langis ay tumaas mula 52 hanggang 54 days. At napag-usapan din ang malawakang rollback sa presyo ng diesel,” said Palace Press Officer Claire Castro.

She added that Agriculture Secretary Kiko Laurel assured sufficient rice, chicken, and pork supply until year-end.

President Marcos earlier signed EO 110 declaring a national energy emergency, adopting UPLIFT as the government’s response framework.

Castro said the UPLIFT website details programs under its five pillars: saving lives, ensuring fuel supply, assisting sectors in need, keeping food prices affordable, and ensuring electricity supply. (Betheena Unite)

 

MMDA taps village watchmen for traffic duties
Christian wants to be a father, Gwen wants a baby at age 26
Floyd taunts Pacquiao
Lady village chief shot
Man in cabbie’s killing falls
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article MILO powers Filipino summer with 1,200 clinics and Digital HomeCourt innovation

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -

Latest News

MILO powers Filipino summer with 1,200 clinics and Digital HomeCourt innovation
Sports
Ex-con killed in Pasay rooftop gunfight after shooting cop
News
Man caught trying to claim P172-M lotto prize with fake ticket
News
Wemby’s double-double powers Spurs past Blazers and into Western semis
Basketball Headlines Sports