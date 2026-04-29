PH increases fuel buffer stock to 54 days – Palace

Malacañang reported the country’s fuel buffer stock has risen to 54 days from 52.

“Sa ngayon ang buffer stock ng supply ng langis ay tumaas mula 52 hanggang 54 days. At napag-usapan din ang malawakang rollback sa presyo ng diesel,” said Palace Press Officer Claire Castro.

She added that Agriculture Secretary Kiko Laurel assured sufficient rice, chicken, and pork supply until year-end.

President Marcos earlier signed EO 110 declaring a national energy emergency, adopting UPLIFT as the government’s response framework.

Castro said the UPLIFT website details programs under its five pillars: saving lives, ensuring fuel supply, assisting sectors in need, keeping food prices affordable, and ensuring electricity supply. (Betheena Unite)