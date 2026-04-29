MILO powers Filipino summer with 1,200 clinics and Digital HomeCourt innovation

MANILA, Philippines— For decades, the sound of whistles in local gyms and the sea of iconic green jerseys have signaled the start of the Filipino summer. Today, MILO® Philippines is evolving this iconic summer activity for a new generation by fusing its massive footprint of 1,200 on-ground clinics with the HomeCourt digital platform.

IN PHOTO: Football Sports Clinic Enrollees at the field

Recognizing that a champion’s journey can begin anywhere, HomeCourt serves as the trailblazing innovation that ensures sports excellence is accessible online, anytime, and anywhere. By bridging the gap between physical training centers and digital spaces, MILO® is democratizing world-class coaching, providing every child—regardless of geography—the platform to start their journey toward greatness.

IN PHOTO: Bowling enrollees of MILO sports clinic at the bowling alley

The Vanguard of Grassroots Sports

MILO® has long held its place at the forefront of grassroots development. For many, a Filipino childhood is incomplete without a MILO® Summer Sports Clinic certificate. This program has served as the foundational training ground for the nation’s most celebrated icons, including tennis star Alex Eala, who carries the MILO® heritage of excellence to the global stage.

“MILO® is synonymous with the Filipino summer. It is the window when kids move from the classroom to the court, the pool, or the mat to discover their potential,” says Carlo Sampan, MILO® Philippines’ Head of Sports. “By offering over 40 sporting disciplines, we are continuing our legacy of teaching life lessons that stay with a child long after the final whistle.”

The Pillars of a Champion: Grit, Discipline, and Teamwork

The MILO® commitment to sports is rooted in the belief that an active child is a successful child. The program is intentionally designed to be values-driven, focusing on the three essential pillars of a champion: grit, discipline, and teamwork.

“We aren’t just teaching kids how to score a goal or stick a landing,” Sampan adds. “We are educating them on how to show up, how to respect a teammate, and how to find the resilience to try again. These are the internal tools necessary to navigate the challenges of adulthood, academic success, and personal growth.”

Innovating for Inclusivity: The HomeCourt Revolution

Recognizing that the “playing field” has expanded to digital spaces, MILO® is innovating to ensure no child is left behind. HomeCourt acts as a vital digital innovation that complements on-ground efforts, providing a platform for kids to start their journey through high-quality training available at their fingertips. By turning screen time into active time, MILO® is democratizing sports excellence, making it inclusive for every family.

Join the #MyMILOStory Village

Through #MyMILOStory, MILO® aims to gather 3 million stories nationwide, building a true “village of champions” where inspiration, perseverance, and achievement are celebrated across generations.

MILO® Philippines invites all Filipinos to share their stories on Facebook, Instagram, or TikTok. Whether it is a treasured childhood memory, a sports milestone, or a life lesson that shaped who you are today, every champion’s journey begins somewhere, and often, it starts with a story.

Give your child a summer of growth and greatness. Registration is now open for the MILO® Summer Sports Clinics. To find a clinic near you or to join the HomeCourt digital revolution, visit www.milo.com.ph.