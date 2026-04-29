As expected, NU, FEU set up UAAP men’s volleyball finals rematch

By MARK REY MONTEJO

Far Eastern University displayed steely nerves and overcame Ateneo’s spirited challenge, 25-23, 20-25, 16-25, 25-17, 15-12, to book its berth in the finals of the UAAP Season 88 men’s volleyball tournament at the Smart Araneta Coliseum Wednesday, April 29.

Facing the prospect of playing in the rubber match after falling behind 1-2, the twice-to-beat Tamaraws summoned enough firepower and courage in the fourth set to force a deciding fifth set thanks to stellar performances of Dryx Saavedra and Amet Bituin who forming a lethal 1-2 combo.

After getting their rhythm back, there was no stopping the top-seeded Bulldogs from the claiming the first finals berth and a change to redeem themselves after losing to the National University Bulldogs in the sudden death last season.

The Bulldogs likewise advanced to the finals with a 25-21, 30-28, 25-19 over UST.

This marks NU’s 11th consecutive Finals appearance in the league, underscoring its status as the country’s premier collegiate squad.

The win was doubly sweet for NU after snapping a two-game losing skid.

Buds Buddin spearheaded the Bulldogs’ assault with 19 points built on 17 attacks and two blocks with one dig and 18 excellent receptions, while Jade Disquitado collected 11 points, five digs, and 10 receptions. Leo Ordiales added nine points.

Saavedra, on the other hand, topscored for the Morayta-based squad with 14 points – all came from attacks – with three excellent digs and one excellent reception, while Bituin posted 12 points, five digs, and 10 receptions.

Lirick Mendoza and Mikko Espartero provided significant for the Tamaraws with 12 and 11 points, respectively, with the latter also listing three digs and 15 receptions. Ariel Cacao, for his part, tallied 26 excellent sets, four points, and one dig.

Emmanuel Okeke scored 24 points for Ateneo.