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Mazel Paris Alegado bags two top honors in Czech skating joust

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read
Mazel Paris Alegado

By MARK REY MONTEJO

Filipina skating marvel Mazel Paris Alegado impressed anew as she ruled two events of the Mystic Sk8 Cup in Prague, Czech Republic on Sunday, June 28.

Alegado, 12, reigned supreme in the women’s skateboard bowl event where she bested Nahia Castro and Maja Spatscheck.

She copped her second gold in the vert after outshining Castro and Lilly Strachan.

It was an amazing feat for Alegado, a 2025 Southeast Asian Games gold medalist, as the competition produced a bevy of skateboarding icons in the likes of David Gonzalez, Dustin Dollin, Christian Hosoi, Tony Hawk, Ronnie Creager, Arto Saari, Geoff Rowley, Bastien Salabanzi, and Austen Seaholm, to list a few.

This three-day meet was joined by skaters from across the globe.

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