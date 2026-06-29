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Marine engineering student helps revive drowned kids in Quezon

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read
A marine engineering student performs cardiopulmonary resuscitation on two children who drowned in a resort in Catanauan, Quezon, on Saturday, June 27. (Photo via Danny Estacio)

By Danny Estacio

CATANAUAN, Quezon – A marine engineering student revived two children who drowned at a beach resort here on Saturday, June 27.

Police said the victims were swept away from the shore by strong waves while chasing a floating bottle.

Volunteers rescued the children and brought them to shore, where Von Untalan, a marine engineering student, performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) until they regained breathing and consciousness.

The victims were later taken to a hospital.

Their parents expressed gratitude to those who saved the children from drowning.

Authorities reminded the public to exercise caution when swimming, especially during inclement weather.

They also encouraged people to learn CPR, which can save lives in emergencies.

 

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