JUSTICE FOR SARGE DIANE: Lady cop found dead in Bulacan creek; son still missing

Authorities are tracking the final activities of a policewoman whose body was found wrapped in cloth and plastic in a creek along the Pulilan-Baliuag Bypass Road on Jan. 24, more than a week after she and her eight-year-old son went missing.

Investigators are piecing together the movements of Police Senior Master Sergeant (PSMS) Diane Marie Gabres Mollenido, a resident of Green Village, Barangay Lower Bicutan, before the grim discovery.

The policewoman’s body was identified on Jan. 26 by her husband, Police Master Sergeant (PMSg) John L. Mollenido, along with relatives and neighbors.

Police said PSMS Mollenido and her son, John Ysmael, were reported missing after she failed to attend the Daily Personnel Accounting Report (DPAR) on Jan. 19.

Her husband filed the report at Bagumbayan Police Sub-Station 12, Taguig City Police Station (CPS).

Police records show that PSMS Mollenido joined the service on July 24, 2009, and was assigned to the Regional Personnel and Records Management Division (RPRMD), National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO), as an Administrative Police Non-Commissioned Officer (PNCO).

Investigators learned that on Jan. 16, she and her son went to Novaliches, Quezon City, to sell her Toyota Innova to Romeo Carolino.

The transaction was facilitated by her godchild, Pia Katrina.

Four days later, Pia appeared at Novaliches Police Station 4 with her lawyer, claiming the sale was completed for ₱450,000 and that Mollenido left afterward in a white Toyota Avanza.

Closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage reviewed on Jan. 25 showed a white Toyota Avanza with plate number NIJ 7487 passing the area at 8:59 p.m., but it could not be confirmed if the victims boarded the vehicle.

The registered owner of the vehicle denied involvement, saying she is not a transport-for-hire driver.

Investigators also revealed that Pia’s husband is a former Philippine National Police (PNP) member dismissed for being Absent Without Official Leave (AWOL).

Pia is now considered a person of interest, as she reportedly possesses gate CCTV footage that has not yet been released.

Meanwhile, the victim’s son remains missing.

Colonel Percival Zorilla, chief of the RPRMD, NCRPO, was present at Pulilan Municipal Police Station to monitor the investigation and provide assistance to the bereaved family.

A team from the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) has taken cognizance of the case.

The investigating team, composed of CIDG, Pulilan police, and the Counter-Intelligence and Security Section – Regional Intelligence Division (CISS-RID), NCRPO personnel, conducted an ocular inspection at the site where the body was found.

Colleagues and relatives of Mollenido expressed grief as they called for justice for her death and the disappearance of her child.

“They took your life brutally, my dear cousin, but we will seek JUSTICE! Fly high and rest in peace. We love you!” a cousin of Mollenido posted on Facebook.

She added, “Please help us find my nephew. He is still missing.”

“Fly high, Bok Diane Tacazon Gabres. Hindi ka namin makakalimutan. Hustisya ang hinihingi namin. Panagutin ang may sala. #JusticeForDiane,” another netizen said.

The Police Outreach Ministry also expressed its deepest condolences, prayers, and heartfelt sympathy to the bereaved family of Mollenido:

“Our hearts grieve with you in this season of sorrow. May the Lord Himself be your refuge and strength, your ever-present help in this time of deep mourning. May He supply all your needs and gently wrap you in His loving arms, granting you comfort that only He can give.” (Freddie Velez, Jonathan Hicap)