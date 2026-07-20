Gian Mamuyac putting friendships aside in first game against Rain or Shine

By REYNALD MAGALLON

Gian Mamuyac may have bonded with Rain or Shine players well during his four-year stay with the team but it will all be set aside once the buzzer sounds when his new team Phoenix takes on the Elasto Painters on Tuesday, July 21.

The 6-foot-2 guard played his first game as a Fuel Masters during Phoenix’s 81-78 victory against Barangay Ginebra and he will be immediately tested against his former team, just a few days after the trade.

“I expect them to go hard ganoon naman talaga sa Rain or Shine mga bata ni Coach yeng. I expect nothing less,” said Mamuyac, who was drafted fifth overall by the Elasto Painters franchise in the 2022 PBA rookie draft.

Although he has been good friends with his former teammates at ROS, Mamuyac said their friendship will be put aside on the court as they certainly look forward to competing against each other.

“Siyempre competitors kami, pagdating sa court once the ball goes up wala munang kaibigan-kaibigan, competitors muna kami,” said Mamuyac.

“Off the court naman nagpaalam naman ako sa kanila personally and napagusapan naman namin. Close naman talaga kami. Off the court wala namang problema doon pero habang laro galit-galit muna,” he added.

The 27-year-old two-way player, however, admitted that he is still adjusting to his new team, especially since it’s the first time he’s playing for a different team.

“Change is always hard. Four years din ako sa Rain or Shine, lalo na bagong territory, mahirap talaga kasi aalis ka sa comfort zone mo,” he said.

“Pero these guys in the locker room, lahat sila they have been nothing but great in terms of having me catch up and welcoming open arms,” he added.