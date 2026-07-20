Golden Tigresses notch back-to-back victories at Lady Blazers’ expense

Games Tuesday:

(Ninoy Aquino Stadium)

1 p.m. — Enderun vs CSB

3 p.m. — Letran vs UST

5 p.m. — Southern Storm vs HCM

University of Santo Tomas charged back mightily in the fourth frame after a third-set meltdown to finish off College of Saint Benilde, 25-22, 25-15, 15-25, 25-12, for a second straight win in the 2026 Shakey’s Collegiate National Invitationals on Monday, July 20, at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium.

Veterans Angge Poyos, Marga Altea and Avril Bron restored order in the fourth set after the Golden Tigresses’ second and third stringers failed to deliver in the previous frame for the Shaq Delos Santos-mentored squad.

Poyos hammered down 14 of her 15 points on attacks while adding seven digs and four excellent receptions to power the Tigresses to a firmer hold of the lead in the competition backed by Shakey’s Pizza Parlor, Peri-Peri Charcoal Chicken, Potato Corner, and R and B Milk Tea.

Altea bucked a sluggish opening set and scored seven of her 10 points in the fourth while Bron chipped in 10 markers for UST, which took the win despite committing 29 errors.

“Nakaka-overwhelm kasi ginawa ko lang po ang best ko para makabawi especially coming nu’ng first set na medyo off pa po. Ginawa ko lang ‘yung best ko nu’ng pinasok ako ulit nu’ng fourth set,” said Altea, who took over the offense in the fourth set as UST wrapped the match in one hour and 45 minutes.

The Tigresses’ struggles in the third frame extended early into the fourth as they trailed, 2-4.

Altea ignited a decisive 6-0 blast with three consecutive aces as UST gained control of the set. The Tigresses widened the gap 21-10 before Altea, Bron and Poyos delivered the finishing blows in a 4-2 closing run.

UST tweaked its rotation in the third set but it backfired as CSB turned a 2-6 deficit into a 20-10 advantage after mounting a telling rally on its way to averting a shutout.

The Tigresses, who swept Enderun Colleges in the opener on Sunday, take on Letran on Tuesday.

The Lady Blazers failed to capitalize on the momentum of their sweep of Vietnamese guest team Ho Chi Minh City Volleyball Club last Sunday to slide to a 1-1 win-loss card in the competition supported by Jetour, Baic, Eurotel, Victory Liner Rent & Go, F2 Logistics, Summit Natural Drinking Water, PusoP.com and Smart Sports.

Mary Grace Borromeo had 12 points on 10 spikes and two kill blocks to pace CSB. Mhonniecka Joyce Soliven added 12 markers and Camila Bartolome had eight in a losing effort.

The Lady Blazers seek to rebound against Enderun on Tuesday.

All games in the competition, backed by technical partners Philippine Sports Commission, Commission on Higher Education, Mikasa, Asics, Rigour Technology and Team Rebel Sports, are available live and on-demand via PusoP.com livestream and Solar Sports.