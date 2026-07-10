‘Inday’ paralyzes sea travel across six regions – PCG

By Martin Sadongdong

Typhoon Inday brought sea travel to a standstill across six regions on Friday morning, July 10, leaving more than 500 passengers stranded and forcing vessels to seek shelter as rough seas persisted, according to the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG).

In its Maritime Safety Advisory covering 12 a.m. to 4 a.m., the PCG said at least 50 ports were affected by the weather disturbance, rendering 543 passengers stranded across Southern Tagalog, Northwestern Luzon, Southern Visayas, Central Visayas, Western Visayas, and Bicol.

The advisory also showed that 205 rolling cargoes, nine vessels, and 30 motorbancas were stranded in ports.

At the same time, 158 vessels and 138 motorbancas took shelter due to dangerous sea conditions brought by Inday.

The PCG has enforced sailing restrictions in areas affected by the typhoon to prevent maritime accidents.

It reminded ship masters and boat operators to comply with voyage suspensions whenever gale warnings are in effect.

Southern Tagalog recorded the biggest number of stranded travelers with 280 passengers and 23 rolling cargoes.

The affected ports were Real, Jomalig, Dinahican, Panukulan, Lucena, Alabat, Roxas, Pola, Romblon, San Agustin, Looc, Batangas, Bauan, Balayan, Tingloy, Lemery, Anilao, and Balanacan.

The region also logged the highest number of vessels taking shelter with 111 vessels and 118 motorbancas.

Central Visayas posted the second highest number of stranded travelers with 95 passengers, 103 rolling cargoes, seven vessels, and 30 motorbancas.

Another 20 vessels and 17 motorbancas sought shelter in Polambato Pier, Daanbantayan Pier, Mainit Port, Taloot Port, Talibon Port, Ubay Port, Jagna Port, Popo Port, Mabini Port, Cogtong Bay, Tapal Port, Pilar Port, Hagutapay Port, and Poro Port.

In Western Visayas, the PCG monitored 87 stranded passengers, 61 rolling cargoes, and one vessel at Caticlan Jetty Port, Port Parola, Iloilo City Fast Craft Terminal, and Cop Lapuz. One vessel and two motorbancas also took shelter.

Bicol recorded 81 stranded passengers, 18 rolling cargoes, and one vessel in Pasacao, Cataingan, Mintac, Aroroy, San Pascual, San Jacinto, and Lagundi ports. Six vessels and one motorbanca also sought shelter.

North Western Luzon did not report stranded passengers or cargoes.

However, 19 vessels took shelter in the vicinity of Agoo, Lingayen Gulf, the vicinity of Sual, Magsaysay Port, the Port of Salomague, PPA Onri Port, the Port of Pasuquin, and the Port of Laoag.

Southern Visayas also had no stranded travelers but one vessel took shelter in the vicinity of Maria town.