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Fake cop nabbed with assorted ammunition in QC

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read

By Trixee Rosel

A 32‑year‑old security guard was arrested after allegedly impersonating a police officer and carrying assorted ammunition outside a KTV bar on Commonwealth Avenue, Barangay Holy Spirit, early Friday, July 10.

Police said the suspect, identified only as “Marvin” of Bagong Silang, Caloocan City, was intoxicated and causing a disturbance inside a canteen while claiming to be a cop.

When confronted by responding officers from Holy Spirit Police Station (PS 14), he failed to present a police ID and instead showed his security guard identification card.

A frisk of his belt bag yielded 16 rounds of .38‑caliber ammunition, 13 rounds of .45‑caliber ammunition, and 15 rounds of .40‑caliber ammunition, along with several IDs.

Authorities confirmed he had no license or authority to possess the ammunition.

Marvin now faces charges of usurpation of authority under Article 177 of the Revised Penal Code and violation of Republic Act 10591 before the Quezon City Prosecutor’s Office.

 

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