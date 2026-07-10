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Quezon City cops probe reckless tricycle driving incident

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read
A tricycle is seen being driven recklessly along Congressional Avenue in Quezon City before the video went viral on social media. (Photo courtesy of QCPD)

By Trixee Rosel

Authorities have launched an investigation into a viral video showing a tricycle speeding recklessly along Congressional Avenue late Monday night, July 6.

The District Traffic Enforcement Unit (DTEU), working with Luzon TODA officers, identified the driver as “Romar,” 41, of Barangay Culiat.

Records from the Tricycle Regulatory Division confirmed the vehicle was operating without registration, classifying it as a colorum tricycle.

Police also found Romar had no valid driver’s license, presenting only an expired Official Receipt and a Certificate of Registration.

Both the driver and the tricycle were referred to the Tricycle Regulatory Division for further investigation and possible administrative and legal action.

Authorities are now tracing accountability, reviewing regulatory lapses, and determining sanctions.

QCPD director Police Brig. Gen. Randy Glenn Silvio stressed that reckless driving endangers lives and warned violators will face consequences under the law.

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