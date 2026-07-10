Toxic chemical exposure downs 4 students in Leyte

By Marie Tonette Marticio

TACLOBAN CITY – Four senior high school students were rushed to the hospital after allegedly inhaling a toxic chemical inside Baybay City Senior High School in Leyte on Thursday, July 9.

The victims reported sudden exposure to an odorless substance around 2 p.m. in Room 18, which caused them to lose consciousness and suffer throat and eye irritation, nasal pain, skin rashes, and vomiting.

Although the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) Baybay Fire Station found no visible traces of hazardous residue, the BFP‑HazMat team ruled out natural causes and said initial findings suggest the incident may have been caused by an unidentified individual.

Laboratory tests are now being conducted to determine the exact chemical involved.

The students are recovering at Immaculate Conception Hospital while authorities continue their investigation.