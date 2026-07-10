URCC Fight Night at Octopus Bar

It’s going to be another night of fast and furious action as Universal Reality Combat Championship stages Fight Night on July 18 at the Octopus Bar in Makati.

The event features some of the best and toughest MMA fighters out to reinforce their status in the country.

“I can’t wait for the next event as we show the most exciting and entertaining fights as URCC Fighters ALWAYS go all out!! BAKBAKAN NA!” URCC President Alvin Aguilar said.

Jongin Choi (Mandance MMA) takes on Emmanuel Isuekpe (T-Trex) in the 155 lbs., main offering of the five scheduled MMA bouts on a day kickboxers will also take center stage.

Sung Nak Chan of Korean Zombie Team goes up against Alex Asio (Dyincredible) in the 145 lbs class while Jerald Villarde and John Labang clash in the 150lbs class.

Chuckle Ruiz faces John Lawrence Toquero while Rene Catalan Jr fights Christian Labalan in the 125lbs. division.

Meanwhile, Ed Gabrylle Conche meets Tonio Segismundo in the 155lbs class in kickboxing.

Other kickboxing bouts will see Andrei Amerkhan take on Juro Amandoron in the 125lbs division, and Cris Gabriel Daguio collide with John Bradley Cruz at 145 lbs.

The URCC Fight night starts at 6 p.m.