Police probe online sex for sale in Laguna

By Danny Estacio

SANTA CRUZ, Laguna – Police are investigating an alleged online sex for sale operation in Laguna which was revealed in a recent online post by the Laguna Youth Patrollers.

Gov. Sol Aragones warned operators that they will be accountable under the law. “We won’t let up on you,” the governor added.

A 16-year-old girl was one of the alleged victims. She said she was paid P2,000 to P10,000 for overnight service.

The victim cited poverty as the reason for engaging in prostitution.

Authorities urged the public to remain vigilant when using online platforms and report any suspicious activities that may involve human trafficking, online sexual exploitation, or other illegal operations.