3 suspects dead, rifles recovered in Cotabato clash

By PNA and Joseph Jubelag

The Philippine National Police (PNP) intensified pursuit operations after a series of shootouts in General Santos City and Cotabato highlighted the threat of armed groups in the region.

In General Santos City, police operatives engaged seven suspects in Purok Mudia, Barangay Labangal, on Wednesday morning after a reported shooting incident.

The suspects, riding motorcycles and a tricycle, opened fire when intercepted by law enforcers.

A firefight ensued, leading to the arrest of one suspect, Mohammad Kidto, 35, while six others escaped.

Authorities recovered nine firearms, including shotguns and semi‑automatic weapons, from the encounter.

PNP chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. ordered a sustained manhunt for the fugitives and a comprehensive tracing of the recovered firearms to determine their origin and possible links to organized armed groups.

Later that day, another clash erupted in Sitio Kinamuran, Barangay Pantar, Banisilan, Cotabato, during a joint police‑military operation to serve arrest warrants against the group of Medalya Sultan Tidong, alias “Commander Tanda.”

The suspects opened fire, triggering a shootout that left three members of the armed group dead.

Authorities recovered two M16 rifles and a shotgun, while other suspects fled toward Sitio Kalantay.

No government casualties were reported in both encounters, but the PNP emphasized the risks faced by police officers in enforcing the law against armed fugitives.

Meanwhile, PRO‑12 has also launched a high‑level task force to investigate the ambush in Sultan Kudarat that killed two police officers earlier this week, underscoring the escalating violence in the region.

Pagurayan and Bullos were known as strict law enforcers who were heavily involved in aggressive checkpoint operations on the volatile boundary separating Lambayong, and Sultan sa Barongis in Maguindanao del Sur.

PRO-12 believes the attack was a retaliatory strike carried out by active criminal rings whose operations were disrupted by the officers’ rigorous anti-crime campaign.

PRO-12 has condoled with the families of the fallen officers and assured justice for them.