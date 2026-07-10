Puppies killed after owner’s violent outburst in Nueva Ecija

By Liezle Basa Inigo

GAPAN CITY, Nueva Ecija – Two puppies died after their owner, an elderly man in Barangay San Vicente, hurled them onto a concrete road during a heated argument with a neighbor over dog feces and noise.

Police said the suspect, reportedly intoxicated at the time, threw the puppies with force, causing fatal injuries. The animals did not survive the impact.

Authorities added that the suspect later disposed of their remains, preventing recovery.

Volunteers from the Bataan Animal Welfare Society rescued the mother dog and her surviving puppy from the suspect’s custody.

Both are now under veterinary care and observation.

The group has also launched a fundraising campaign to cover transport and emergency treatment costs.

No formal complaint has yet been filed with the Gapan City Police Station. Under the Animal Welfare Act of the Philippines (RA 8485 as amended by RA 10631), intentionally harming or killing animals constitutes cruelty and carries criminal penalties.

Authorities are appealing for witnesses, photos, or videos to establish the facts and ensure accountability in the case.