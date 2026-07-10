HeadlinesNews

Irish national faces deportation after hammer attack in Quezon City

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read
An Irish national is now in police custody following his arrest for damaging a tow truck during a Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) road clearing operation in Quezon City. (Photo courtesy of MMDA)

By Trixee Rosel

An Irish man was arrested in Quezon City on Wednesday, July 8, after smashing a Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) tow truck with a hammer during a road clearing operation.

Police said the suspect’s SUV had been clamped and secured for towing along Regalado Avenue when he arrived and tried to free it by repeatedly driving forward and backward.

After failing to detach the vehicle, he allegedly struck the tow truck with a hammer, causing damage.

The incident led to his arrest by Fairview Police Station 5, where he now faces a complaint for malicious mischief.

Beyond local charges, MMDA Chairman Don Artes directed the agency’s Legal and Legislative Service to file a separate criminal complaint with the Bureau of Immigration (BI), seeking the Irish national’s deportation.

 

Travel ban eyed vs tax evaders
Iloilo mayor unperturbed
Quit offer rejected
Phivolcs denies spreading ‘8’ quake warning
Tempo 25 April 2022, Monday issue
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Sara: Communities need jobs and services, not politics
Next Article Puppies killed after owner’s violent outburst in Nueva Ecija

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Fake cop nabbed with assorted ammunition in QC
Headlines News
PH reaffirms legal permanence of 2016 Arbitral Award
Headlines News
Quezon City cops probe reckless tricycle driving incident
Headlines News
Shakey’s Juniors Nat’l Invt’l on today
Sports Volleyball