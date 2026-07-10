Irish national faces deportation after hammer attack in Quezon City

By Trixee Rosel

An Irish man was arrested in Quezon City on Wednesday, July 8, after smashing a Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) tow truck with a hammer during a road clearing operation.

Police said the suspect’s SUV had been clamped and secured for towing along Regalado Avenue when he arrived and tried to free it by repeatedly driving forward and backward.

After failing to detach the vehicle, he allegedly struck the tow truck with a hammer, causing damage.

The incident led to his arrest by Fairview Police Station 5, where he now faces a complaint for malicious mischief.

Beyond local charges, MMDA Chairman Don Artes directed the agency’s Legal and Legislative Service to file a separate criminal complaint with the Bureau of Immigration (BI), seeking the Irish national’s deportation.