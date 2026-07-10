Sara: Communities need jobs and services, not politics

By Merlina Hernando-Malipot

Vice President Sara Duterte called on government officials to set aside political maneuvering and instead concentrate on improving peace, order, and development in communities nationwide.

Speaking at the Araw ng Bigaan and 65th Patronal Fiesta in Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur on July 8, Duterte stressed that public officials should prioritize the needs of Filipinos who have long been waiting for better living conditions.

“Unang‑una, ipinapaabot ko sa ating mga opisyal ng pamahalaan na itigil na muna natin ang pamumulitika,” she said, adding that demands for transparency and accountability are often overshadowed by personal political interests.

Duterte emphasized that government leaders must focus on ensuring jobs, livelihood opportunities, and public services to bring “kalinaw ug kalambuan”—peace and development—to communities.

“Matagal nang naghihintay ang ating mga kababayan na mas maging maayos ang kanilang buhay,” she noted.

She also reminded parents and adults of the importance of stable employment and businesses in promoting peace and stability, while encouraging young people to remain disciplined and complete their education as future stewards of the nation.

Duterte’s remarks come as she faces an ongoing impeachment trial in the Senate, which began July 6, involving allegations of misuse of public funds, corruption, and grave threats.

Her camp has denied the charges, insisting the proceedings are politically motivated.