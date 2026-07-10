Dela Cruz, ZUS Coffee seek 2nd PVL on Tour win

Games Saturday

(Batangas City)

4 p.m. – Galeries Tower vs Farm Fresh

6:30 p.m. – Choco Mucho vs ZUS Coffee

ZUS Coffee hopes its impressive opening-day victory was just the beginning as the Thunderbelles gun for the tournament’s first solo lead when they take on the Choco Mucho Flying Titans in the Premier Volleyball League On Tour Saturday at the Batangas City Sports Coliseum.

Fresh off a confidence-boosting four-set victory over the Akari Chargers in Wednesday’s inaugurals in Ilagan City, Isabela, the Thunderbelles seek to sustain their momentum and emerge as the lone unbeaten team as the league’s six-week, province-hopping preseason spectacle makes its second stop in Batangas City – another passionate volleyball community expected to pack the venue.

Gametime is at 6:30 p.m., with Galeries Tower and Farm Fresh opening the day’s twinbill at 4 p.m. in a clash featuring two teams making their first appearances in the tournament organized by Sports Vision.

For ZUS Coffee, another victory would not only strengthen its position atop the early standings but also reinforce the belief that the Thunderbelles are ready to leave behind a disappointing All-Filipino Conference campaign that was largely hampered by injuries to key players.

The team looked every bit rejuvenated in its 25-11, 25-23, 26-28, 25-17 victory over Akari, displaying improved chemistry, balanced scoring and renewed confidence under coach Jerry Yee.

Four players scored in double figures, led by newcomer Zam Nolasco and returning middle blocker AC Miner, who each finished with 15 points. Jolina dela Cruz contributed 12 markers, while veteran Rachel Anne Daquis rolled back the years with an 11-point effort that provided both stability and leadership.

Nolasco’s strong debut came as no surprise, considering her familiarity with Yee’s system after playing for him during her collegiate days at College of St. Benilde.

“Same lang din po kung ano yung routine namin sa training, yun lang din talaga. At siguro po, viewing and discussion within the team, mas sisipagan pa kasi may ibang players na bago sila,” said Nolasco, choosing to credit the team’s preparation rather than her standout performance.

Miner’s successful return after missing the entire All-Filipino Conference due to injury also gave the Thunderbelles another reliable weapon in the middle, while Dela Cruz immediately showed why she was a prized acquisition following her move from Farm Fresh.

Despite the encouraging start, the Thunderbelles know the challenge becomes significantly tougher against the Flying Titans, one of the league’s perennial contenders known for their relentless floor defense and disciplined system.

Choco Mucho, however, will not be at full strength, with national team standouts Eya Laure and Dawn Catindig unavailable, while star opposite hitter Sisi Rondina focusing on her Asian Games’ preparation.

Still, Dela Cruz expects another difficult battle regardless of who suits up for the Flying Titans.

“Itong PVL On Tour talaga, syempre all-to-play siya, so super okay talaga sa lahat ng mga players. Parang hindi sila ‘yung nandun lang talaga sa bench. Siguro ‘yung preparation sa Choco Mucho, same lang din po kung ano ‘yung preparation namin sa Akari. Syempre hindi naman madaling kalaban din ‘yung Choco Mucho, super defensive sila,” she said.

Meanwhile, the opening match promises to be just as competitive as Galeries Tower and Farm Fresh begin their respective campaigns with both squads eager to make an immediate statement.

The Highrisers unveil prized rookie Lams Lamina, the recent top draft selection expected to share playmaking duties with Jules Coronel after helping steer the team to a quarterfinal appearance in the previous All-Filipino Conference.

Galeries Tower also boasts a balanced attack led by Erika Deloria, Lycha Ebon, Jade Gentapa, Gayle Pascual, veteran Aiza Pontillas and versatile Alyssa Bertolano, who continues to provide value as both an attacker and libero.

Its biggest advantage, however, could come at the net, where Jean Asis, Ann Roselle Asis and Roselle Baliton form one of the league’s more formidable middle-blocking rotations.

Farm Fresh, though, has the firepower to match.

Last season’s MVP Trisha Tubu headlines a deep and experienced Foxies roster that also features Rizza Cruz, Ara Galang, Roselyn Aquino, Riri Meneses, Ces Molina, Mylene Rezanova, Renee Peñafiel and Royse Tubino.

With all four teams entering the weekend carrying legitimate hopes of making an early impact, Saturday’s twin bill is expected to deliver another pair of highly competitive encounters and further elevate the excitement surrounding the PVL On Tour, the league’s preseason showcase that continues to bring top-level volleyball closer to fans across the country.