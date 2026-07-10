PH tracksters kickstart Asia U23 Championships run with bronze

By MARK REY MONTEJO

Team Philippines kicked starter its campaign with a bronze medal finish in the 1st Asian U23 Athletics Championships opener at the Sport Development Center Stadium in Ordos, China Thursday, July 9.

With Naomi Johnson making her national team debut, the Nationals, composed of Hussein Loraña, Jazzpeer Arcenal, and Lea Ordinario, powered their way to the podium of 4x400m Mixed Relay by clocking a personal best of 3 minutes and 25.28 seconds.

Their best, however, wasn’t enough after being edged out by India (3:18.64) and host China (3:18.74) in a thrilling contest.

“Bronze for Team Philippines! This is a promising young team! Tomorrow, our athletes return to the track for their individual events. Laban Pilipinas,” Philippine Athletics, Inc. wrote on its social media post.

Loraña, last year’s Southeast Asian Games gold medalist, looks to double his medal, perhaps better than a bronze, when he vies in the men’s 800m final later Friday, July 10. Mariel Abuan, on the other hand, also guns for a superb performance in the women’s high jump final.

Also competing for the Nationals this Friday are Arcenal (men’s 400m hurdles), while Johnson, Ordinario, and Kharis Pantonial plunge into action as they vie for a spot in the women’s 400m final.

Edna Magtubo, for her run, tries to test her luck in the women’s 3000m steeplechase later and women’s 10000m on Saturday, July 11.