Ayala Bridge, key Manila roads shut for UPI rally

By Hannah Nicol

The Manila Police District (MPD) announced that several roads in Manila will be closed and rerouted on Friday, July 10, to accommodate a rally organized by the United People’s Initiative (UPI).

Authorities said the closures are necessary to maintain public order and manage traffic flow around areas expected to be affected by the demonstration.

Roads around Liwasang Bonifacio will be closed starting 2 p.m., including stretches of Magallanes Drive, McArthur Bridge, Quezon Boulevard, and Lerma Street.

In the Mendiola area, closures will begin at 12:01 a.m., covering portions of C.M. Recto Avenue and Legarda Street. Ayala Bridge and parts of Ayala Boulevard will also be closed at the same time.

The MPD explained that these measures are intended to prevent congestion and ensure safety as large groups are expected to gather.

Motorists were advised to take alternate routes, with detailed rerouting schemes provided for vehicles coming from Sta. Cruz, España, Sta. Mesa, and other major roads leading to the affected areas.

Officials added that the actual implementation and reopening of roads will depend on the prevailing traffic situation during the rally.