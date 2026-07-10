Rescue boats, gear readied as Manila braces for ‘Inday’

By Hannah Nicol

The Manila City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Department (MCDRRMD) announced Thursday, July 9, that it has intensified readiness measures as Typhoon Inday approaches, keeping the city under Blue Alert Status.

Under this heightened alert, response teams and personnel are on standby to address possible flooding, strong winds, and other weather-related emergencies.

Rescue equipment—including boats, life vests, ropes, and emergency medical kits—has been deployed to strategic areas to ensure immediate response capability for evacuation and rescue operations.

Emergency teams are closely monitoring weather advisories and conditions to guarantee swift action for affected residents.

The department emphasized that these preparations are part of the city’s broader effort to safeguard lives and maintain public safety amid the looming threat of Inday.

As of 2 p.m. Thursday, the city government also issued Localized Thunderstorm Advisory No. 1, warning of moderate to heavy rains lasting two to three hours.

Officials clarified that the rainfall was not yet linked to the typhoon but urged residents to remain cautious—bringing umbrellas or raincoats, driving carefully on slippery roads, and avoiding flooded areas.

The MCDRRMD continues to advise the public to stay vigilant, monitor official advisories, and prepare for possible impacts of Super Typhoon Inday.

For emergencies, residents may contact the Manila DRRM Department at 02-8463-3295, 0950-700-3710, or 0932-662-2322.