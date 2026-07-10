Nicole Andaya goes for 1st 5150 Bohol title

Nicole Andaya heads to the Sun Life 5150 Bohol Triathlon blasting off Sunday, July 12, in Panglao with momentum firmly on her side and one clear objective – finally capturing the title that has so far eluded one of the country’s rising endurance stars.

Fresh from victories in the 5150 Dapitan last year and the inaugural FAB 5150 in Bataan late in 2025, the co-founder of the Usuals Multisport team returns to Bohol carrying confidence, experience and a winning mindset as she chases the major 5150 crown missing from her growing collection.

Celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, the Sun Life 5150 Bohol Triathlon has established itself as one of the country’s longest-running and most prestigious Olympic-distance races. The event attracts many of the nation’s top elite and age-group triathletes, with competitors from at least 23 countries adding to this year’s strong international field.

Andaya came close to the title in 2023, winding up third, and now hopes to turn that podium finish into a breakthrough victory.

A favorite in the women’s 30-34 age-group division, she is also expected to contend for the overall championship in the Olympic-distance race featuring a 1.5-km swim, 40-km bike ride and 10-km run over a course that demands endurance, speed and tactical discipline.

Ines Santiago, another accomplished and multi-titled triathlete, is determined to contend for the women’s 45-49 age-group crown while also setting her sights on a strong overall performance that could earn her a place on the event’s overall championship podium.

Backed by years of racing experience and a proven winning pedigree, Santiago enters the competition as one of the leading contenders, aiming to showcase both consistency and speed against a highly competitive field.

Race organizers said preparations are centered on delivering a safe, efficient and memorable competition as athletes tackle Bohol’s challenging course, where rolling terrain, tropical conditions and scenic coastal stretches promise another stern test for the field.

Expected to challenge Andaya for the overall honors and in their respecitive age-group categories are Jaymee Castillo, Patricia Peralta, Alyssa Platukis, Gracelle Samson, Emily Hammond, Katrina Bisuña, Joy Angela Ignacio, Dawn Bernaldez, Eunice Vergara, Princess Suyat, Mary Junko Oñae and Katrina Arellano.

The men’s field is likewise stacked across the various age-group categories, setting the stage for another fiercely contested edition of the annual race.

The Elite division will also command attention, with national team standouts Erika Burgos and Dayshaun Ramos leading the country’s top campaigners. Both are expected to use the race as a key tune-up ahead of their upcoming international competitions, adding another layer of quality to the anniversary staging.

The Bohol race also serves as the penultimate leg of the inaugural 5150 Triathlon Islands of the Philippines Series, a four-stop circuit designed to highlight some of the country’s most picturesque island destinations while strengthening the Philippines’ position as a leading venue for endurance sports.

The initiative is supported by the Philippine Sports Commission, the Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority (TIEZA) and other members of the National Sports Tourism-Inter Agency Council.

The race weekend extends beyond the Olympic-distance event with the Sunrise Sprint, featuring a 750-meter swim, 20-km bike ride and five-km run, providing newcomers and recreational athletes an opportunity to experience multisport racing. Relay competitions in the men’s, women’s and mixed divisions are also expected to attract many of the country’s leading triathlon clubs.

Following Bohol, the Islands of the Philippines Series heads to its finale on Sept. 20 at Samal Island in Davao City, where the inaugural circuit will conclude after showcasing four island destinations that blend competitive racing with the country’s natural beauty and expanding sports tourism landscape.