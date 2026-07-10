Nadine Lustre scores major win against online harassment: ‘There has to be accountability’

By RAMPADOR ALINDOG

Nadine Lustre has long been one of the most outspoken stars of her generation, never shying away from speaking up on issues that matter. Now, the award-winning actress has another victory to celebrate, one that extends far beyond show business.

Lustre revealed that a court has sentenced the social media user she sued over sexually harassing comments posted on her Instagram, marking a significant win in her campaign for safer online spaces.

The actress filed the complaint in 2025 under the Philippines’ Safe Spaces Act, also known as the Bawal Bastos Law, after a netizen repeatedly left what she described as sexually abusive remarks on her social media account.

Speaking during the press conference for her upcoming Viu series “Love, Siargao,” Lustre said she initially chose to ignore the comment. But after seeing how deeply it affected not only her but also many people who read it, she decided taking legal action was the right thing to do.

“I felt responsible to do something about it,” she shared. “There has to be accountability.”

Despite the account appearing nearly anonymous, her legal team successfully identified the individual behind it. The case has since been resolved, with the offender receiving a court-imposed sentence along with mandatory gender sensitivity seminars. The netizen has also apologized to the actress.

For Lustre, however, the case was never just about seeking justice for herself.

She said she wanted to send a clear message that people cannot hide behind a screen and assume there are no consequences for abusive behavior online.

The victory further cements Lustre’s reputation as one of the entertainment industry’s strongest advocates for issues beyond the spotlight. Over the years, she has consistently spoken out on topics including women’s rights, mental health, environmental causes, and responsible social media use.