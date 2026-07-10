Former UP stars shine as Knights pip Warriors for a share of MPBL lead

Gerry Abadiano knocked in two free throws with 10.99 seconds left to lift the San Juan Knights past the Gensan Warriors, 81-79, and a share of top spot in the SportsPlus MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) 2026 Season at the STRIKE Gymnasium in Bacoor, Cavite.

The tiebreakers, which became possible because Reyland Torres poured in 10 points for the Knights in the fourth quarter, shattered the last deadlock at 79 when Gensan’s Mark Cruz drove in with 29.6 seconds left and enabled San Juan to join Abra Solid North at the helm of the two-division, 27-team tournament.

The Knights and the Abra Weavers both have 13-1 records in the North division, towing the Caloocan Batang Kankaloo (14-2) and the Ilagan Isabela Cowboys, who climbed to 11-6 following an 80-76 victory over the Bataan Risers in the second game.

Gensan, which tumbled to 14-3 and trailed Batangas (13-2) and Quezon Province (10-2), and is tied with Cebu, 97-67 conqueror of Bacolod in the opener.

Torres finished with 13 points and 4 rebounds and was chosen the SportsPlus best player over Dexter Maiquez, who had 16 points and 9 rebounds, and Michael Calisaan, with 12 points and 4 rebounds.

“I challenged myself to do well,” said Torres, a former University of the Philippines Fighting Maroon like Abadiano. “We were able to overcome the physicality of Gensan.”

The KBL (Korean Basketball League)-bound Abadiano wound up with 9 points, 2 rebounds and 2 assists, followed by Orlan Wamar, with 9 points, 7 assists and 4 rebounds as San Juan survived without Michael Phillips, who played for Gilas Pilipinas in its recent losses to New Zealand and powerhouse Australia in the 2027 FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers.

Gensan had two chances to reverse the outcome, but Cruz and Val Acuna missed their triple tries in the dying seconds and failed to prevent the Warriors’ fall from first to joint third in the South division.

Cruz ended up with 13 points, followed by Anton Eusebio and Joshua Fontanilla with 12 each for Ilagan Isabela thwarts Bataan

With the Risers threatening at 76-77 from an 11-point deficit, Robby Celiz came to the Cowboys’ rescue, knocking in three charities for the final tally.

Celiz delivered 17 points, 7 rebounds and 4 assists, complementing Arth Dela Cruz’s 18 points, 14 rebounds and 3 assists, and Jayboy Solis’ 12 points, 3 rebounds and 2 blocks.

Cebu hit its stride after the returning Jun Manzo and Limuel Tampus turned hot with 9 and 8 points, respectively, and shoved the Greats ahead at the break, 46-33.

Mark Meneses and Brylle Meca took over in the second half, where the Greats moved beyond reach, 95-60, following a triple by Tampus with 5 minutes and 11 seconds left.

Meneses carded 18 points, 8 rebounds and 7 assists, but Tampus was chosen the best player with 12 points, 13 rebounds and 5 assists.