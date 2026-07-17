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Dad shot dead outside Rizal school while fetching child

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read
The Teresa Municipal Police Station condemns the shooting outside an elementary school in Barangay Prinza, Teresa, Rizal, where a man was killed while reportedly picking up his child. (Photo from Teresa MPS)

By RICHIELYN CANLAS

A 30‑year‑old construction worker was shot dead while picking up his child outside an elementary school in Teresa, Rizal, Thursday afternoon, July 16.

Police said the victim was shot in the head by a suspect identified as “Carlo,” with whom he allegedly had a past dispute.

The suspect, a security guard assigned to the school but reportedly on leave, fled on a motorcycle after the attack.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

Authorities have launched a manhunt and urged the public to report any information that could lead to the suspect’s arrest, assuring confidentiality for all tips.

Police vowed to bring the suspect to justice and reaffirmed their commitment to community safety.

 

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