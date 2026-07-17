Rising cage star Andy Gemao takes part in Eurocamp 2026

Filipino guard Andy Gemao got a piece of the limelight following his participation in adidas Eurocamp 2026, the brand’s premier pre-draft development camp held recently in Treviso, Italy.

Now on its 19th edition, adidas Eurocamp brought together 70+ athletes, top coaches, NBA and EuroLeague guests, scouts, media and fans for three days of competition, mentorship, skill development and product storytelling, continuing its role as one of basketball’s leading international pre-draft platforms.

Gemao’s participation puts a Filipino prospect on one of the game’s top global development stages. He earned his place at the camp following a strong showing at the adidas Tokyo Nations Camp earlier this year, marking another milestone in his journey with adidas Philippines. His inclusion also comes on the heels of his first NCAA Division I offer from Penn State, further underscoring his emergence as one of the young Filipino players to watch out for.

Throughout the weekend, prospects took part in live tournament games, team practices, skill stations, mentorship sessions and conversations with basketball figures from the NBA and Europe, reinforcing Eurocamp’s mission to create a space where young talent can compete, learn and be seen.

The 2026 edition also connected Eurocamp’s legacy to adidas Basketball’s “Future in Progress” vision, with athletes debuting the exclusive “Gelato” Crazy Energy+ colorway and archive-inspired uniforms created for this year’s class.