Robb Guinto’s ‘Solid Gold’ moment

By RAMPADOR ALINDOG

So, you want more of VMX siren Robb Guinto?

Well, consider your wish granted.

The actress is set to sizzle live and in the flesh at Viva Café on July 29 for “Solid Gold: The Robb Guinto Experience,” a one-night-only show marking her debut as a live performer.

“Matagal na nila ako inaawitan mag-show kaso tinatanggihan ko kasi feeling ko, hindi pa ako handa,” Robb told us recently. “Pero, finally, ito, susubukan natin.”

Unlike movies, where audience reactions come much later, performing live means every cheer, scream, and silence is instant. Is she nervous?

“Okay lang. Nasa tao naman talaga kung ano ang mararamdaman nila sa show, sa gagawin ko. Pero yun nga, pinaghahandaan ko naman talaga para matuwa sila.”

Fans can expect more than just eye candy. Robb revealed she’ll be singing and dancing, with the setlist personally curated by her.

“Ako po talaga ang namili ng mga kanta na gagawin ko, so yes, hands-on po talaga ako rito,” she shared.

Asked to describe the show in one word, Robb laughed before answering, “Pasabog!”

She even revealed the peg she’s aiming for.

“Ang peg ko rito si Sarah G. Pero walang birit. In terms of performance lang talaga—Sarah G. na todo-bigay,” she said with a grin.

Joining Robb onstage are fellow VMX stunners Roxanne De Vera, Margaret Sison, Paula Santos, and Aila Cruz, each promising to turn up the heat with high-energy performances of their own.

Admission is ₱1,500, payable at the venue. Aside from the performances, guests also stand a chance to win exclusive prizes in a special surprise raffle.

If Robb delivers on her promise of a “pasabog” performance, this could be one hot ticket fans won’t want to miss.