Wrong target: 4 Bulacan cops relieved after bizman mistaken for suspect

By MARTIN SADONGDONG

Four police officers, including the station commander of the San Rafael Municipal Police Station in Baliwag, Bulacan, were relieved after allegedly trying to force a businessman into a vehicle without a warrant — an incident investigators later said stemmed from a case of mistaken identity.

The Police Regional Office in Central Luzon (PRO‑3) said the incident is under investigation. The identities of the relieved officers have yet to be released.

According to the complaint, the businessman, whose name was withheld for security reasons, was approached at his establishment by four men who introduced themselves as police officers.

He alleged they tried to force him into a red vehicle but failed to present an arrest warrant or any document justifying custody. Employees intervened and prevented the officers from taking him.

Police Brig. Gen. Jess B. Mendez, PRO‑3 regional director, said the officers were conducting a follow‑up operation linked to an ongoing complaint.

“Initial findings indicate that the incident appears to have stemmed from a case of mistaken identity during the conduct of police verification activities,” he said.

The businessman maintained he was not the person being sought. Investigators later confirmed an error in the target’s identity.

“Upon realizing that the individual concerned was not the subject of the information being acted upon, the personnel immediately discontinued their engagement and left the area,” Mendez added.

He stressed that mistaken identity does not excuse lapses in procedure. “While police operations are often conducted under dynamic and time‑sensitive circumstances, all police personnel are expected to exercise sound judgment, strictly observe established operational procedures, and respect the rights and dignity of every individual,” he said.

Mendez ordered a review to determine whether the officers complied with operational guidelines.

“To ensure transparency and accountability, I have directed the concerned units to conduct a thorough review of the incident to determine whether all applicable operational guidelines and protocols were properly observed and to identify any procedural lapses that may warrant appropriate action,” he said.

Pending the outcome, the four officers have been removed from their assignments.