Truck hits woman trying to board jeepney in Manila

By DIANN CALUCIN

A 28‑year‑old woman is in critical condition after being struck by a passing vehicle while trying to board a moving jeepney at San Andres Street corner Osmeña Highway early Thursday, July 16.

The victim, identified as Ruby Ann Wacay Damil, a resident of San Andres Bukid, was rushed to the Philippine General Hospital (PGH) for treatment following the incident at around 2:20 a.m., police said.

Initial investigation revealed that a jeepney driven by Ronald Velasco Redito, 45, was traveling eastbound along San Andres Street when he allegedly fled while being chased by a group of unidentified individuals.

Redito claimed that someone from the group threw a stone at his vehicle, prompting him to speed away and cross Osmeña Highway against a red traffic light to seek assistance at a nearby police community precinct.

As the jeepney crossed the intersection, the victim, reportedly part of the pursuing group, attempted to board the moving vehicle.

During the attempt, she was struck by an oncoming wing van truck traveling northbound along Osmeña Highway.

The truck driver failed to stop and fled the scene, prompting authorities to classify the case as a hit-and-run incident.

Emergency responders rushed Damil to PGH for immediate medical attention, where she remains under treatment.

Police said follow-up operations and backtracking efforts are ongoing to identify and locate the fleeing driver, as well as to determine the full circumstances surrounding the incident.