Bomb scare in Mandaluyong schools a hoax – police

By RICHIELYN CANLAS

The Mandaluyong City Police Station confirmed on Friday, July 17, that no hazardous explosive device was found in any school in the city after social media posts alleged bomb threats against several campuses.

Authorities said they immediately conducted validation, security inspections, and explosive detection procedures after receiving the reports, while increasing police visibility in and around schools as a precaution.

“As an immediate security response, personnel of the PNP Explosive Ordnance Disposal and Canine Group (EOD/K9) conducted comprehensive explosive detection and paneling operations in coordination with security personnel, schools, and Barangay officials,” Mandaluyong police said.

They added that they have coordinated with the Philippine National Police Anti-Cybercrime Group (ACG) to verify the authenticity of the online messages, trace their origin, and identify those responsible for spreading false or malicious information.

The circulating social media posts remain under investigation.

“Result of the inspection, validation, and explosive detection procedures: NO BOMB, improvised explosive device (IED), explosive material, or any hazardous explosive threat was found in any of the inspected schools,” the police confirmed.

“At present, there is no verified bomb threat affecting schools across Mandaluyong City,” they added.

Meanwhile, the Eastern Police District (EPD) said it has intensified police visibility and preventive patrols in and around schools, particularly during opening and dismissal hours, to ensure safety.

The EPD said it continues to implement appropriate measures to maintain security in schools and communities within its jurisdiction.

Police also called on the public to remain calm and vigilant, and to avoid sharing unverified information that may cause unnecessary fear or panic.

They urged residents to report any suspicious person, activity, object, or online post to the nearest police station or through the 911 emergency hotline, and advised relying only on official announcements from the Philippine National Police and other government agencies for updates.