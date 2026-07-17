Blu Girls score massive World Cup win, keep playoff hopes alive

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

The Philippine Blu Girls finally nailed their first win by pulling off a stunning come-from-behind 5-4 victory over world No. 3 Puerto Rico to keep their playoff bid alive in the WBSC Women’s Softball World Cup Group Stage in Lima, Peru on Friday, July 17.

The Blu Girls stormed back in the bottom of the seventh inning, wiping out a three-run deficit with a four-run rally capped by Nicole Hammoude’s walk-off hit to notch their first win of the tournament and hand Puerto Rico its first loss.

Trailing 1-4, the Blu Girls ignited their comeback when Skylynne Ellazar lined an RBI single to center, driving in Reyae Villamin and Charlotte Sales to cut the deficit to one, 3-4.

Alyssa Daniell then hit a double to deep center field, scoring Ellazar to tie the game at 4-all.

Then came Hammoude’s game-winning hit, completing the dramatic comeback and sealing the world No. 16 Blu Girls’ breakthrough victory.

The Cebuana Lhuillier-backed Nationals, however, failed to extend that momentum a few hours later after losing to Great Britain, 5-0.

Georgina Corrick was rock-solid at the mound for the British, allowing just one hit in a complete-game shutout while striking out nine without issuing a walk. Sydney Vitangcol’s pinch-hit single was the Blu Girls’ only hit.

Great Britain scored all five of its runs in the bottom of the fourth on RBI hits by Kaitlyn Parisi, Tia Warsop, Jahni Kerr and Jenna Thompson.

With their 1-3 win-loss record, the Blu Girls must win their last match against already eliminated host Peru on Saturday, July 18 (Philippine time) while relying on other results to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Defending champion and world No. 1 Japan has already secured a playoff berth with its flawless 4-0 mark, while Great Britain (2-1), Puerto Rico (2-1) and Venezuela (2-2) also fight for playoff places.