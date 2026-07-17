Fernandez, other Cebuano cage legends to be honored Saturday

Binan Tatak Gel crawled out of a deep hole to nip Cebu, 78-77, on Thursday in the SportsPlus MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) 2026 Season at the jampacked Hoops Stadium in Lapu-Lapu City, Mactan.

Down by eight points with 4 minutes and 7 seconds to go, Binan poured in 12 points against only three by Cebu to snatch its 12th straight win and climb to 14-3 in the round-robin elimination phase of the two-division, 27-team tournament.

Carlo Lastimosa presided over Binan’s fiery rally with four points in the last three minutes, including the marginal basket, while Jaymar Gimpayan and Pamboy Raymundo added 3 points each, and Nic Cabanero two.

It was Kenny Rocacurva, however, who captured the SportsPlus best player honors with 19 points, 7 rebounds, 5 steals and 2 assists in 28 minutes and 49 seconds of play.

Cebu will try to bounce back on Saturday, when it tangles with Caloocan at 8 p.m. at the Cebu Coliseum. Mindoro and Zamboanga SiKat clash at 5 p.m., after which Cebuano players who have made their mark in local basketball will be honored by the MPBL.

Ramon Fernandez, a four-time PBA MVP and considered as one of the greatest Filipino cagers ever, heads the 21 honorees to be given plaques of recognition for their contributions to the sport.

Also to be feted are Bonel Balingit, Elmer “Boy” Cabahug, Peter Naron, Marcelino “Terry” Albarillo, Rodolfo Jose “Bong” Abad Jr., Hilario “Larry” Villanil, Calvin Tuadles, Alfonso “Al” Solis, Lowell Briones, Alexandro “Jojo” Lim, Maximo “Mad Max” Delantes, Wilfredo “Willy” Generalao, Norberto “Titing Manalili Sr., Rogelio “Roger” Yap Jr., Junthy L. Valenzuela, Cresencio “Dondon” Ampalayo, Manuel “Manny” Paner, Ramon “Montoy” Singson, Jercules “Jojo” Tangkay and Reynaldo “Reyns” Yncierto.

MPBL Commissioner Emmer Oreta and Operations Head Zaldy Realubit said other deserving Cebuano players will also be recognized in the future.