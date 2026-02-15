San Juan, Batangas share lead; Binan rebounds in Preseason

San Juan and Batangas shared the lead even as Binan rebounded in the 2026 MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) Preseason Invitational at the jampacked Paco Arena in Manila.

The San Juan Knights bested the Caloocan Batang Kankaloo, 65-59, while the Batangas City Tanduay Rum Masters routed the Mindoro Tamaraws, 88-58, for their second straight win in the two-Group, 18-team event.

Binan Tatak Gel showed depth and board strength in an 83-74 beating of the debuting Gensan Warriors, 83-74, in the nightcap and leveled its slate at 1-1.

Nic Cabanero, Binan’s prized recruit from the University of Santo Tomas Growling Tigers, posted 14 points and 5 rebounds to earn his second straight best player award, edging Jeymark Mallari, with 14 points and 3 rebounds.

They were supported by Jaymar Gimpayan with 8 points, 7 rebounds and 2 assists, Michael Mabulac with 7 points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists, and 10 other players who scored 2 points or more.

Gang-rebounding, Binan ruled underneath, 44-33, and translated this to a decisive 46 points in the paint, negating Gensan’s 20.

Gensan drew 17 points and 2 rebounds from Ralph Tansingco, 14 points from Joshua Moralejo, and 13 points, 6 assists and 4 rebounds from Eloie Tan.

Caloocan tied idle Quezon Province in Group B, while Batangas caught up with Abra Solid North in Group A.

Barely ahead, 48-47, after three quarters, the Knights banked on a 14-4 run to tighten the noose on the Batang Kankaloo, who took the half, 33-27.

San Juan rookie Reyland Torres posted 12 points, seven in the fourth quarter, to clinch best player honors over Orlan Wamar, who notched 12 points, 8 assists, 3 steals and 3 rebounds. Former Perpetual Help star Patrick Sleat pooled 10 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists and 2 steals.