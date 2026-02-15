PVL: Nxled’s Jules Tolentino on the rise

Touted as one of the Premier Volleyball League’s brightest young setters, Nxled rookie playmaker Jules Tolentino isn’t resting on her early success and is determined to reach her full potential.

After playing a pivotal role in Petro Gazz’s championship run in the Reinforced Conference last year, the 11th overall pick of the 2025 PVL Rookie Draft could have rested on her early achievements.

Instead, she pushes herself relentlessly every day, driven by an unwavering determination to become the very best version of who she is.

That drive to improve was on full display when she led Nxled to a commanding sweep of Cignal in the battle of unbeaten teams in the 2026 PVL All-Filipino Conference on Saturday at the Ynares Center in Antipolo.

Leading Nxled with precision and flair, Tolentino tallied 19 excellent sets and five points on two attacks, two kill blocks, and an ace—guiding the Chameleons to a thrilling 25-19, 25-22, 27-25 victory over the Super Spikers and keeping their unbeaten streak intact through three games.

The former De La Salle University standout also spread the wealth, as Brooke Van Sickle and MJ Phillips each notched 14 points, Myla Pablo added 12, and Lyann De Guzman contributed nine markers to Nxled’s balanced attack.

For her efforts, Tolentino was named the PVL Press Corps Player of the Week presented by Pilipinas Live for the period of February 10 to February 14.

“Lagi ko lang na mindset sa sarili ko na magwo-work hard lang ako, at kahit manalo o matalo, same pa rin yung attitude ko,” said the 23-year-old setter.

“Ayun, siguro po grateful din po sa mga nangyayari, but then again, I’m not really complacent, kaya every day talaga gusto ko i-push yung sarili ko kasi gusto ko talaga ma-reach yung highest potential ko,” she added.

The 6-foot-2 setter credits much of her growth to the guidance of veteran teammates, whose experience and advice have been invaluable in her continuous development.

“Thankful sa mga ates ko na they’re really used to that kind of situations so sila po talaga ‘yung nag-step up nung mga last points. I’m really happy na puro veterans ‘yung kasama ko.”

She edged out Nxled teammate MJ Phillips, the Creamline duo of Bernadeth Pons and Jia De Guzman, PLDT’s Kianna Dy, ZUS Coffee’s Chinnie Arroyo, Farm Fresh’s Trisha Tubu, and Cignal’s Vanie Gandler for the weekly honor given by print and online reporters covering the pioneering professional volleyball league organized by Sports Vision.

Tolentino and the Chameleons aim for a fourth consecutive win against Galeries Tower on Thursday, 6:30 p.m. at the Filoil Centre, with the match streamed live and on demand via the Pilipinas Live app and on www.pvl.ph.