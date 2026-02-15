La Union marks 176th founding anniversary with grand unity showcase

The province of La Union kicked off its 176th founding anniversary on Sunday, February 15, with a vibrant display of culture, resilience, and solidarity that drew crowds from across Northern Luzon.

Under the theme “Rikna ti Agkaysa” (Feel the Unity), the festivities opened at SM City La Union with the Agkaysa Walk, Unity Fun Bike, and Lagip ti Umili Photo Exhibit—a moving showcase of the province’s heritage and milestones that shaped its identity.

Governor Mario Eduardo C. Ortega, joined by Vice Governor Eric Sibuma and provincial officials, led the kickoff, underscoring that the celebration honors La Union’s history while setting a national example of communal solidarity.

Hundreds of cyclists rode from Rosario to Sudipen in the Unity Fun Bike, reflecting strong cooperation among youth groups, government agencies, and civic organizations.

The month-long celebration features marquee events including the Battle of La Union Festivals Street Dancing, Grand Electric Float Parade, Culture and Arts Festival, Elyulympics, Rescuelympics, Agkaysa Concert, and Mutia ti La Union 2026—further cementing La Union’s reputation as a cultural and tourism hub in the Ilocos Region.

The opening day concluded with the sashing ceremony for Mutia ti La Union candidates.

“Open communication and sincere hands extended to our fellow leaders will always be returned in kind. What we are showing in La Union today is not just unity for our province, but a national example at a time when the country itself is politically divided,” Governor Ortega said.